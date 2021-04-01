Police Scotland ask for help tracing missing Dundee woman last seen with her dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 39-year-old Nathalie Cunningham from Dundee.

Nathalie was last seen about 10.30 am today, April 1, in the Cotton Road area of the city.

Inspector Graham Wishart of West Bell Street Police Station said: “There are growing concerns for Nathalie and I would request that she makes contact with the police or her family, to let us know she is safe and well.

“She is described as 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build, medium-length brown hair, wearing black-rimmed glasses.

“When last seen she was wearing a black coloured long sleeve top, light grey tracksuit bottoms and carrying a light blue bag.

“She was last seen with her German Shepherd dog and driving a black coloured Ford Focus motor car, registration number SP62 XPU.

“Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Nathalie or who has any information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1282 of Thursday April 1.”