Dundee musician’s fundraising appeal strikes a chord as he prepares to launch new EP

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A local musician is making a big comeback with an online gig and a new EP aptly named “Starting Over”.

Gordon Hennessy who goes under the guise of the “Lonely Lost Boy” has been penning new tracks with his trusty ukulele during lockdown.

The Menzieshill native will be known to many for his performances in Church Dundee, where he has supported the likes of Scottish music star Gerry Cinnamon and performed his first release, “Don’t Be A Fool”.

During a challenging period for all in the performance sector, the 29-year-old admitted the financial impact from the lack of live gigs had hampered him getting his indie-folk sound out.

He revealed he is now doing an online fundraising set on April 16, as well as launching a crowdfunding account to make his new EP a reality.

“I’ve already had a number of people locally donating to support me which I’m extremely grateful for,” he said.

“With no live gigs for over a year now that has meant no income for me to produce new music.

“I’ve got 25 songs I’d penned over lockdown and I’m looking to put three of the tracks onto the new EP, Starting Over.

“All the tracks are sort of looking at what life will be like after lockdown, because things will never be the same as they were before.

“It is going to be a fresh start for everyone, those that have maybe had a bad time over the lockdown period can look ahead and the music reflects that things will get better.”

Thinking positively

The call centre worker, who has been working from home, revealed there had been some positives to come from the lockdown period, as he was able to spend more time with his three young kids.

He added: “That has certainly been one positive being able to spend more time with the family.

“A lot of people have touched upon that when they’ve been reflecting on the last year.

“I was so used to gigging most weekends and at the start of lockdown it was fine not to have that.

“As the lockdown has gone on, I did start to think ‘will I ever get to do that again?’

“I really started to miss the banter with a live audience and instead of becoming sad about the situation I decided to write new music.”

Although he is looking ahead to his upcoming online gig – which will be streamed on Facebook – he is relishing the thought of getting back on the stage to interact with the audience and perform.

He said: “I’ve performed on Jim the Janny’s page, which has been great and given people an outlet still to perform.

“I’m actually buzzing to getting back into the pubs and other venues to perform.

“Within the online set this month I’ll be playing my three new tracks in amongst a few covers songs.

“Off the back of the money raised I’ll get back into the studio and these tracks will go onto the streaming platforms and I’ll also be able to get hardcopies made.”

To donate please visit the crowdfunding page here.