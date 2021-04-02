Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

On Friday, one of the national newspapers led with a worrying study which blamed unhealthy lifestyles for a rise in liver cancer deaths.

The Herald reports that a “triple whammy” of obesity, alcohol consumption and Hepatitis C has been blamed for the UK’s highest rates of liver cancer, with deaths and diagnoses doubling since the late 1990s.

‘All over for Salmond’

The Courier and the Scotsman lead with how the hopes of Alex Salmond’s return to frontline politics and securing a “supermajority” for independence at May’s Holyrood election are doomed.

A new poll, commissioned by The Courier and the Press and Journal, shows only 3% of Scots saying they would offer support at the ballot box.

‘Salmond’s sue threat’

Staying with Alex Salmond, and the Scottish Sun reports the former first minister could sue broadcasters if he is not invited to take part in upcoming televised debates.

The ex First Minister said it wouldn’t be “fair” if the BBC and STV didn’t give his new Alba Party a spot beside Nicola Sturgeon and Tory, Labour, Lib Dem and Green bosses.

Elsewhere in the UK…

The Daily Mirror reports railway museums, brass bands, music festivals, including Glastonbury, and theatres are among organisations receiving nearly £400million from government cash pot to kickstart a summer of fun.

More than 2,700 cultural and heritage bodies are getting a slice of cash designed to boost the sector as it prepares for the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail splashes on an exclusive on Covid passport and how they could come into force as soon as next month.

Theatres and sporting venues could be used to trial the controversial measure, which will use the NHS Covid app to allow people to prove they have been vaccinated.