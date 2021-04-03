Residents have ‘given up’ as fly-tipping continues to blight Lochee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Torched sofas, dumped furniture and broken glass have become “part and parcel” of living in Lochee, residents of 40 years have said.

Exasperated residents of Kirk Street, Yeamans Lane and Atholl Street have said some people “just don’t care” about the state of their streets.

So fed up by the ongoing problems, they admitted many of them had “given up” complaining about the fly-tipping, which they say has become progressively worse over the last six years.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said getting a property in Lochee decades ago would have been as “scarce as hen’s teeth”.

Now 20 years after from moving in, she said she would happily leave her home as the fly-tipping and anti-social issues have continued to “plague” the area.

“I actually gave up complaining to the council about the rubbish getting dumped outside,” she said.

“I don’t know what to say really about it, other than people just don’t care.

“Over the last five to six years the issues with fly tipping have got worse.

“There can be a turnover of people moving in and out with varying degrees of social problems which adds to the situation.

“Previously I’ve had Dundee City Council come and uplift furniture but that cost does seem to be increasing for that service.

“I don’t know if that is dictating why people choose to dump these items outside in the hope they’ll eventually get collected anyway.”

Eyesore

Kirk Street resident Iris Fleming said a brown leather sofa had been outside her property since Christmas.

She added: “It is an eyesore seeing those items dumped here.

“I’ve lived in Kirk Street for over 40 years and I would agree this issue with fly-tipping has become more evident over recent years.

“It has become part and parcel of living here now. I wasn’t aware of any furniture being set on fire but it’s certainly a fire hazard when they get dumped outside like this.”

Sapphire Bosley who lives on neighbouring Yeamans Lane confirmed a sofa was set on fire behind her house last week.

The 23-year-old added: “It is a frustration having these items dumped outside your house.

“The sofa must have went on fire last week, I never saw the fire but did see the charred remains of the sofa.

“There are other items dumped out the front, I think they’ve only been here for a few weeks but it does seem to be a common place for things to be dumped.

“There was a trolley set on fire as well around the back near to the bridge.”

In 24 hours since our reporter visited the area, a chair and part of a television had been added to the discarded furniture.

Growing problem

Lochee councillor Michael Marra said there has been a “marked increase” in fly-tipping across Dundee in recent years.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” he added.

“The council has to make clear that this kind of dumping is illegal and can be very dangerous with the real chance of sofas and furniture being set fire to.

“People must take personal responsibility and show care for neighbours and for our city.

“The pandemic has certainly made both waste disposal and bulky uplift services more difficult. It is obvious that this is just one of the many unfortunate impacts of the necessary restrictions that were put in place.”

You don’t have to walk far in the city or countryside to come face-to-face with a gutted kitchen or an abandoned mattress. While lockdown brought people out into the countryside, and on city strolls, in record numbers it has also led to a very visible flytipping plague. The pandemic’s perfect storm of tip closures, followed by heavily restricted opening hours at dumps and recycling centres, seems to have made a bad situation worse for people in town, city and countryside alike. The figures in Perth and Kinross reveal the extent of a growing problem. The number of incidents reported to the council has more than doubled since 2015, growing from 523 in 2015 to 1141 in 2019. And the pandemic effect? Cases spiralled to 1384 between March and November last year in Perth and Kinross. It is a similarly frustrating tale in both Angus and Fife. In Angus, 372 reports in 2015 grew to 575 by 2019. While communities in the Kingdom are the worst affected at all. Fifers made a whopping 4014 reports in 2019 – up on 3208 in 2016. But figures from Dundee tell a slightly different story. The problem appears to be falling away in the city with a high of 1494 cases in 2016/17 dropping to 1118 in 2019/19. Between March and November last year Dundonians reported 655 incidents. Worryingly, these figures may not capture the whole of the messy picture. Arguments over who is responsible for cleaning up the mess – especially if the waste is dumped on private land – can deter people from making reports. Rubbish can be left to fester for days and weeks while those affected argue the toss over cleaning it up. And all the while the dumb – or perhaps not so dumb – dumpers prepare to leave another load of unsightly garbage for other people to clean up.

‘Blights communities’

A Dundee City Council spokesman warned fly-tipping is illegal.

“So called fly tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens,” he said.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal, who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”

Wider issue

It is not only Lochee blighted by fly-tipping, as incidents have been reported across Tayside and Fife.

This week, piles of waste were dumped at the former air station in Montrose.

Tyres, plastic containers, plant pots and bin bags were among the rubbish left.

In Angus, fly-tipping can be reported via the council’s online form or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.

Our Special Uplifts Team were hard at work in the Happas area recently picking litter on the A90 dual carriageway verges. In all, they collected 48 bags of rubbish https://t.co/c6XipgbgtQ

This Easter #StayLocal and please keep our great outdoors tidy. pic.twitter.com/haYmzAFFEk — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) April 2, 2021

A council spokesperson said: “Enquiries rely upon information and evidence.

“If you see evidence of fly-tipping, please take a note of what you have seen – that can be the location and a description of what has been dumped.

“If you actually saw fly-tipping as it happened, then please try to make a note of the vehicle involved and, if possible its registration number.

“We investigate and dispose of fly-tipping on council ground.

“Where items are fly-tipped on private ground we carry out enquiries to try to find the culprits, but the landowner is responsible for clearing away the fly-tipping.”

Dangerous substances

Last month asbestos sheets were dumped at various locations across Fife, prompting authorities to express serious safety concerns.

Fly-tipping has also been a widespread issue in Perthshire, particularly in rural areas.

Last year, waste dumped in the Hamlet of Knapp was traced back to a Dundee resident as contact details were found among the rubbish.