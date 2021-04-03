Father and son ‘angels’ pounding Dundee streets to support those in need

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A father and son duo have made it their mission to solve any problem, big or small, facing Dundonians.

Gavin Innes, 47, has launched a new project, Coldside Angels, to help connect people in need with the services to support them.

Helped by his eight-year-old son, Mason, Gavin set up the service after seeing people unsure of where to go for help, or waiting months for a resolution.

The primary school teacher in training originally intended to support people in Coldside, where he lives, but has already been approached by people elsewhere in Dundee and beyond.

Gavin said: “I’m aware that lots of people can have lots of issues that can take the authorities weeks and sometimes months to resolve for them – if at all in some cases.

“I realised a lot of problems just need a bit of practical application and that’s where I thought I could step in.”

Since he launched Coldside Angels, Gavin has helped people facing problems with private landlords and health and safety issues.

He has also been sourcing virtual reality headsets to help people in care homes and sheltered housing stay connected with relative.

Gavin, who moved to Dundee from Edinburgh in the 80s, reckons he has enough life experiences behind him to put them to good use to sort out problems for others.

He said: “I started a free service to help vulnerable residents in Dundee and now Perth and Kinross — to find solutions to any of their issues.

“So far it has been mainly housing and rented properties – overcrowding, mental health issues that seemingly went ignored or not followed up, and local businesses that lost their commercial premises and didn’t know or feel confident about arranging to view new ones.

“I have been able to get involved and, so far, within only two months, have got successful outcomes for 24 people.

“I now really want to get the word out there and let people know that I’m happy to step in for them and try to help when I can.”

Gavin said that he had also now teamed up with Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action and several food banks.

Gavin said a good example of what he has been able to do involved a resident from Perth and Kinross who had a worrying health and safety issue.

“I worked with a concerned neighbour and the local authority on finding a solution,” he said.

“We gave the council three days to respond before going through every department and phone number until a resolution was secured.

“Finally it has been and now we’re just waiting on an investigation into the resident’s property and health concerns to conclude.”

Coldside improvements

Gavin’s latest venture has been getting local volunteers to help clear up rubbish in the Coldside and is also campaigning to get CCTV installed in schools in a bid to end bullying.

He said: “I’ve contacted local councillors and MPs about this – it’s clearly not going to be an easy one but so far I haven’t been told no so we will see where this journey goes.”

Good example

Gavin hopes getting Mason involved will help him understand the importance of helping others.

“I involved Mason to give him context and perspective on issues that aren’t too difficult for a child to understand and to expose him to the motivation that helping people can give him,” he said.

“I don’t want him chasing happiness in life because that’s such a fleeting thing.

“I’d rather he looked for meaning and I believe that helping others and being of value to the community can give him that.”

For more information, follow the Coldside Angels group on Facebook.