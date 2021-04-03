Weekend papers: Latest Scottish and UK news on April 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

‘Five more years’ – that’s the pledge from SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon on the front page of the one of the national papers on Friday.

The Scotsman speaks to Ms Sturgeon, who is “putting herself forward for a full term in office” after seven years as First Minister.

Probe launched after two found dead

The Daily Record reports police have launched an investigation after two men were found dead at a flat in Stirling.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Cowane Street at around 12.10pm on Friday, April 2.

Investigators are currently treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’ pending the outcome of post-mortems.

Boris ‘the buffoon’

The Scottish Daily Mail has documented former foreign secretary, Alan Duncan, and his scathing attack on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister is one of the targets for a series of astonishing personal attacks in a memoir written by Mr Duncan, his deputy when he was foreign secretary.

Stories closer to home…

The Courier is leading its Perthshire edition with news Perth and Kinross Council is encouraging people to use an app to report the exact locations of dirty campers, ahead of lockdown restrictions being eased.

Meanwhile, the Evening Telegraph has carried an interview with Kyle Falconer, who talks about his new-found quiet life, running and writing songs.

Elsewhere in the UK…

Mark Wright tells The Sun that Covid has ripped his family apart, after his uncle died from the virus and six of his relatives were struck down.

And the Daily Mirror reveals hoteliers and airbnb owners are expecting a staycation stampede in the weeks ahead as lockdown is eased.

The Guardian reports a man has been found guilty of murdering a woman who went missing after a night out in Exeter and hiding her dismembered remains in bins and woodland.

Azam Mangori, 24, murdered Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab shop in Exeter after coming across her in the street after she had been out with friends.