An 81-year-old man was taken to hospital after being cut out of his car following a crash just outside Dundee on Saturday.

The incident happened just beside Starr Inn Farm, close to Arbuckle’s Farm Shop and the polytunnels, around 11am and multiple emergency vehicles attended at the scene.

The car, a red Skoda Yeti, had been heading towards Dundee at the time, before it crashed into a farm house nearby.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Neighbour describes the scene

A neighbour who saw the incident unfold said it had been a scary crash.

“The car flew across the road and smashed right into a house,” Mike Lupina said.

“We stayed with the man until police, ambulance and the fire brigade got here.”

Mike added neighbours have been asking for road calming measures in the area and he hopes the crash will help the efforts to make the area safer.

He said: “This isn’t the first time there’s been an accident here.

“This is a very dangerous location, so close to the dual carriageway.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two fire applicances along with a heavy rescue unit and a Uras appliance, used when a building or property is involved in an incident.”

Appeal for information

Police Scotland launched an appeal for information as they carried out inquiries into the crash over the weekend.

Road policing officers in Tayside are appealing for witnesses and information from anyone who saw the crash take place.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for any motorists who were in the area and saw the incident to please come forward.

“We’re also keen to trace anyone who may have seen the Skoda Yeti prior to the crash or have potential dashcam footage, which may assist our enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1306 of 3 April.”