All trains into Tayside and Fife cancelled by Scotrail on Easter Sunday due to strike action

All trains into Tayside and Fife from the other Scottish cities have been cancelled for the second Sunday in a row.

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has meant that 510 services have been axed (47% of them).

It is the second in a planned series of six consecutive Sunday stoppages planned.

No Scotrail trains will run into Tayside or Fife from Edinburgh, Aberdeen or Glasgow.

Conductors striking

Conductors are striking across the country due to a long-running dispute about being paid less than drivers when working on days off.

Trains in Glasgow are staffed by ticket examiners which is why they will still run.

This disruption is due to continue every Sunday until May 2.

Trains cannot operate without conductors, who control the doors, and Scotrail has been unable to train managers to stand in due to Covid restrictions.

More disruption could be caused next week if ticket examiners vote to take industrial action as well.

No trains will run on Sunday on these routes:

Aberdeen – Glasgow/Edinburgh

Aberdeen – Inverurie/Inverness

Aberdeen – Perth/Dundee

Edinburgh – Inverness/Aberdeen

Edinburgh – Inverkeithing/Glenrothes/Kirkcaldy/Perth/Dundee

Edinburgh – Stirling/Dunblane

Edinburgh – Tweedbank

Edinburgh – North Berwick

Edinburgh – Glasgow Central via Shotts

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Falkirk High

Glasgow – Anniesland

Glasgow – Stirling/Alloa/Dunblane/Perth/Dundee

Glasgow – Inverness/Aberdeen

Glasgow – Cumbernauld

Glasgow – Alloa

Glasgow – Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Dumfries/Carlisle

Glasgow – Stranraer

Glasgow – Crainlarich/Oban/Fort William/Mallaig

Inverness – Aberdeen/Edinburgh/Glasgow

Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick

Refunds offered

Scotrail have said that anyone who had already bought a ticket could travel on Saturday or Monday instead, or request a refund.

Commuters should only be travelling on the train if they are making essential trips or travelling within their own local authority areas.

This is due to the Scottish Government’s ongoing guidance against making long journeys to stop Covid from spreading about the country.

Train services are already operating at a reduced capacity due to this, with fewer journeys and fewer carriages being used.