Mobility scooter theft, skirting board ‘robbery’ — Saturday court round-up

Due to Easter weekend, Dundee Sheriff Court, unusually, dealt with custody cases on Saturday.

Mobility scooter theft charge

A teenager accused of stamping on a man’s head and stealing a mobility scooter has been remanded in custody.

Christopher Devlin, 18, is also charged with stealing alcohol after breaking into a pub in Perth.

Prosecutors allege Devlin broke into The Grill, Fleshers Vennel, on March 29 and stole bottles of alcohol.

The following day on York Place, Devlin allegedly repeatedly kicked and stamped on a man’s head causing him severe injury as well as endangering his life.

Devlin, of Warden Road, Glasgow, allegedly stole a mobility scooter within the grounds of The Bank Bar, South Methven Street, on March 31.

It is alleged he broke into a man’s home on Canal Crescent on April 2 with the intent of stealing.

Devlin made no plea when he appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis who remanded Devlin in custody meantime.

Robbed pregnant woman

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he robbed a pregnant woman of £8.

Scott Lowden is accused of attacking the woman on April 1 at an address on Fleming Gardens South, Dundee.

The 32-year-old, of Fairbairn Street, allegedly seized the woman’s body and pulled her to the ground before robbing her of the cash.

On Fleming Gardens East, Lowden allegedly kicked the wing mirror off a car.

Lowden made no plea, the case was continued the case for further examination and Lowden was remanded.

Pub boss

A pub boss is facing claims he choked his ex-partner during an abusive course of conduct.

Jeffrey Stewart, of Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry, allegedly behaved abusively towards the woman between October 1 and March 31.

The 53-year-old, owner of The Anchor on Gray Street, pled not guilty to the charges when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Stewart denies repeatedly shouting and swearing at the woman, trying to hug and kiss her, seizing her buttocks and repeatedly following her.

It is alleged he repeatedly phoned her and sent her messages before demanding she return a vehicle, questioning her relationships and opening her mail.

Stewart allegedly seized the woman’s body to her injury and removed jewellery. He is also said to have pushed her on the body, seized her throat and choked her.

Trial was fixed for June and Stewart was released on bail.

Skirting board ‘robbery’

A couple allegedly forced their way into a Dundee property while clutching a tire iron and a skirting board.

Claire Wood and Michael Holman, both of Summerfield Avenue, allegedly behaved abusively at an address on Kilwinning Row on April 2.

It is said that they acted aggressively towards two people, shouted, repeatedly made threats and tried to force their way through the front door.

The charges state they entered the property uninvited while in possession of a tire iron and a skirting board.

Wood, 33, and Holman, 38, are accused of damaging the door by applying pressure to it.

They made no plea, the case was continued for further examination and both were released on bail.