Garden centres: Broughty Ferry business says reopening has come at ‘perfect time’

A Broughty Ferry garden centre owner says the timing of the reopening “couldn’t be better” as he prepares to welcome customers back for the first time since Christmas.

Turriff’s Garden Centre in Broughty Ferry will open on Monday and staff expect many of their regulars to return following the second lockdown.

Owner Ross Turriff can’t wait to see his business bustling again and said: “It’s been a long time coming but finally we can begin business again and are looking forward to welcoming the public back.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time for us.

“We are just hitting the main spring growing season, the days are getting longer and warmer and people are getting back out into their gardens.

“This is unlike last time when we were forced to remain closed just at the peak of the growing summer season and opening came too late to save and sell the plants.

“It’s been a tough time. Although garden centres like mine weren’t allowed to open, there were plenty of other places selling plants, from corner shops and grocery stores to the bigger supermarkets.

“It didn’t seem fair that we couldn’t open but we just had to abide by the rules.

“There has been confusion among the public about opening dates for garden centres which has been frustrating for many people but hopefully everyone now knows the rules.”

As well as selling all the usual plants and shrubs they were expecting to be selling a lot more fruit and vegetable plants, due to an increase in people growing in their own homes.

Despite keeping his coffee shop, Jessie’s Kitchen, and flower shop open, there was little doubt for Ross that getting the garden centre back on track would bring many more visitors through the doors.

He said: “We have been working hard preparing for the opening and a lot of effort has gone into being back in business from tomorrow.”