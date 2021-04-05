Snow warnings in place for parts of Perthshire, with freezing temperatures across Tayside and Fife

Freezing temperatures in Tayside and Fife have left parts of Perthshire under a weather warning for snow and hail today.

The cold snap began on Sunday, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife this morning.

The yellow weather alert by the Met Office warns that snow and hail are likely in northern Perthshire, with Aberfeldy and Pitlochry among the places which could be hit.

The warning stretches across the breadth of the country, but forecasters predict the worst of the weather is likely to miss Angus, stopping just north of its border with Aberdeenshire.

Is there hail or snow where you are? Leave a photograph with some details on our social media post, message our Facebook page, or email: livenews@thecourier.co.uk.