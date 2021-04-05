Man killed in Oban road accident named as 62-year-old from Perthshire

A man who died in a fatal road crash near Oban on Friday afternoon has been identified.

Police Scotland said today he is 62-year-old John Campbell Dickson, from Doune.

The crash happened around 3.20pm on Friday April 2 on the A85, east of Connel.

A black Kawasaki motorbike collided with a black Mitubishi Outlander.

Mr Dickson was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed for around nine hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the incident occurred.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.

“We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage of the area to please come forward.

“Local officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 2350 of April 2.”

On the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Facebook page, family of Mr Dickson thanked people for their condolences and those who helped him at the scene.

Hundreds of comments were left on social media following the police announcement.

Tributes were paid to Mr Dickson by many from the local area, with one woman saying: “So sorry to hear about this poor man being killed. RIP. Thinking of family at this sad time.”

Another said: “So so sad. Hate to hear of a fellow biker down. Thoughts and prayers with johns family and friends right now.”