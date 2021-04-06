‘Considerable concern’: Nicola Sturgeon slams crowds after weekend gatherings

Crowds gathering in parks and beauty spots across Scotland have been slammed by Nicola Sturgeon.

Easter weekend saw revellers swarm to open spaces, including the historic Barry Mill which was left trashed by campers.

On Tuesday, the First Minister used her coronavirus briefing to plead with the public to follow social distancing measures, citing scenes of violence at Edinburgh Meadows.

Crowds gathered across Tayside and Fife over the weekend, including at the 200-year-old National Trust mill site near Carnoustie.

There, campers set fires and abandoned tents and camping chairs.

Human faeces was also found across the site.

Beach parties

On both Friday and Saturday, police had to attend the mill to deal with crowds.

Officers also attended Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches, seizing alcohol from teenagers.

They said the largest group they were forces to disperse was 50-strong.

‘Considerable concern’

During Tuesday’s lunchtime briefing, Ms Sturgeon urged people to comply with the rules.

Currently, four adults from two households can meet outdoors.

“Most people are following these rules really rigidly and I’m hugely grateful for that,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“We did see some scenes at the weekend, particularly at the Meadows in Edinburgh, which were of considerable concern.

“Police officers should not have to get involved in dispersing large groups of people.

“I know the restrictions remain really tough and I know why people want to meet up in larger groups.

“The fact remains the best way for all of us to be able to do that, in the hopefully near future, is to keep these case numbers as low as possible while the vaccination programme continues to gather pace.”

Dirty camping

So-called ‘dirty campers’ blighted much of Tayside and Fife last summer, particularly Highland Perthshire.

With restrictions on international travel likely to be in place for some time, it is feared this may only be the start of the troubles.

Last month, a dog was poisoned at Loch Rannoch after coming across mess left by campers.

It is thought the dog may have been drugged after eating human waste which was contaminated with an illicit substance.