Police appeal after security guard ‘struck by vehicle’ at Camperdown Leisure Park

Police in Dundee have appealed for information after a road traffic incident at Camperdown Leisure Park, which left a man injured.

Officers said “it is understood” a white Mitsubishi Evolution Lancer 5 struck a security guard at the park, in Dayton Drive, just off the Kingsway, on Saturday April 3, around 4.20pm.

The man suffered a leg injury as a result.

The leisure park is home to Dundee Ice Arena, a Premier Inn hotel, a Cineworld cinema, KFC, McDonald’s and Nando’s restaurants, and a Weavers Mill pub and restaurant, which is currently closed due to coronavirus.

Police have not said outright if this is being treated as a hit-and-run and did not say where the guard was working at the time.

Witnesses are urged to call 101 if they have information.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.