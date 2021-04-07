Charity overwhelmed with donations thanks to Courier readers’ spring clean

A charity supporting families facing terminal illness had been thrown a £17,000 lifeline thanks to a spring clean by Courier readers.

Marie Curie volunteers asked readers to clear out their cupboards and wardrobes in a bid to gather donations, supported by Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry.

The café was used as a donation point and volunteers were stunned when almost 600 bags of clothing, bric-a-brac and other donations were gathered to be sold in Marie Curie shops.

With each bag worth around £30, the bounty will now provide approximately 870 hours of vital care for individuals at home this summer.

Charity patron Petra McMillan, who organised the Marie Curie Spring Clean, admitted she was overwhelmed by the response.

She said: “Originally we planned to run the appeal for at least a month but we quickly realised we were harvesting more stock than we had storage space for.

“The response has been incredible.

“We are so thankful to Courier readers and Jessie’s customers for their generosity and for thinking of others at such a difficult time for us all.”

Families’ thanks

Petra knew of many families donating items from the homes of relatives cared for by Marie Curie nurses.

Petra said: “Losing a loved one at any time is very difficult but during a pandemic it has been especially hard for so many with funerals and social contact severely impacted.

“Some families got in touch to tell us how important it was for them to show Marie Curie their thanks and support so that we can go on and be there for other families like theirs this summer.”

Donations

Amongst the usual clothes and bric-a-brac, the first two of four vans loaded up on Tuesday with items including a snowboard, golf clubs and even a vintage Singer sewing machine.

The goods have been taken to Stirling where they will be sorted, cleaned and then sold in the charity’s network of shops, including Perth and Arbroath which are due to reopen after April 26.

“Time and again Courier readers have shown their love for Marie Curie and this appeal has allowed many people – some of whom don’t have the money to donate – to support us in a way that works for them,” Petra added.

“That’s important for them but it’s vital for us at a time when our fundraising has been decimated but our services are needed more than ever before.”