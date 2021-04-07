Man, 21, arrested following incident in Whitfield area of Dundee

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Whitfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews were in attendance on Torwood Place from around 2pm.

A 53-year-old man was found seriously injured at the scene.

The street was closed off near to its junction with Megginch Gardens.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.45pm on Wednesday April 7 police were called to a report of a disturbance in Torwood Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 53-year-old man was found seriously injured.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

One local, who did not wish to be named, said the ambulance remained on the scene for a while after emergency crews first arrived.

She added: “All we know is there was a man lying on the ground.

“It looked like a member of the public was trying to help him before the emergency services arrived.

“The ambulance was here for a while before the man was stretchered away.

“Police have conducted some door to door inquiries in the aftermath.

“A cordon has been in place from the early afternoon.

“We’ve seen officers standing at either side of the cordon.

“This neighbourhood is so quiet, I’m stunned by what’s going on.”