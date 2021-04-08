Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 8

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being administered in Scotland has been a key theme across papers this morning, as have Covid vaccinations in general, and the Holyrood election.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered for the first time north of the border.

The BBC reports that 79 cases of blood clots and 19 deaths occurred after 20 million doses were administered in the UK – giving a risk of about four in one million of developing a blood clot, and one in a million of dying.

Medicine regulators have concluded that people under the age of 30 should be offered an alternative to the jab, reports The Courier.

The Scottish Sun writes that the age group will now be offered other shots as a “course correction” after experts found a “reasonably plausible” link to clots.

It comes after Dundonians backed calls for controversial “vaccine passports”.

Scottish school meals

The Herald reports on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to introduce free breakfasts and lunches for all primary school pupils north of the border.

The SNP leader will announce her party’s intention to expand the current provisions which cover children aged four to seven in primaries 1-3.

She suggests the move, which had previously been suggested by Education Secretary John Swinney in November last year, could save families £400 per child, per year, according to The Press and Journal.

Ms Sturgeon also had praise for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford who successfully lobbied the UK Government into a U-turn over its free school meals policy in England.

Royal row

The Times has updated on the ongoing saga of Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down as working royals to focus on their lives in California.

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge is said to have broken off his decades-long friendship with the journalist Tom Bradby because of his relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William is said to have been left “frustrated” that the former royal correspondent and host of News at Ten on ITV has appeared to side with his brother and sister-in-law Meghan Makle in their break from the royal household.

The couple have just announced the first show of their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix – a documentary covering the behind-the-scenes story of the Invictus Games, as reported by The Guardian.

Scotland decides

The SNP remains on course for victory at May’s Holyrood election as pro-independence parties are set for a large majority without the contribution of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, according to The Herald.

A poll found that support for the SNP on the constituency vote remains at very high levels at 53%. On the list ballot, the poll found support for the ruling party has dropped by 9% since the middle of February – while support for the Greens on the list has surged by 4%.

The Times notes that The SNP and Greens can reach a majority without the support of the Alba Party, which Alex Salmond said would allow a pro-indy “super majority”.

Dirty camping

Police officers should support rangers to clamp down on “dirty camping”, a leading countryside expert has said in the aftermath of a spate of issues over Easter weekend.

Richard Barron, chief operating officer with ScotWays, highlighted how greater police involvement in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park deterred irresponsible campers from leaving a mess behind them.

His intervention comes after a number of incidents over the weekend, including at Angus beauty spot Barry Mill, that provoked the ire of first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Rape victim bravely speaks out

An Angus rape victim has bravely waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the ex-boyfriend who made her life hell.

Evil Mark Duthie was so controlling, he even became angry as Debbie Carnegie held a newborn baby – jealous that another male was near her breasts.

Debbie says she wants schoolchildren to be taught how to recognise abusive behaviour to prevent them falling prey to abusers – or even becoming abusers themselves.

Musicians to make a Big Noise for kids

Tonight, an online jukebox of musicians will come together to perform songs of solidarity and struggle.

It’s to raise funds for the children’s Big Noise Douglas Orchestra which is supported by Optimistic Sound, the charity established in memory of the late Michael Marra.

Organised by the University of Cooper Gallery, the event is part of the wider project ‘The Ignorant Art School: Five Sit-ins towards Creative Emancipation’, launched earlier this year with Sit-in #1 by internationally celebrated Scottish artist Ruth Ewan.