Friday, April 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Car blaze sees busy Montrose roundabout closed

by Lindsey Hamilton
April 8 2021, 12.51pm Updated: April 8 2021, 12.52pm
© Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFirefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.

A busy roundabout on the edge of Montrose had to be closed due to a car fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 11.15am on Thursday, on the A92 just south of the roundabout at the entrance to the Angus town.

Police Scotland closed off the round at the roundabout to allow a fire engine from Montrose to get to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 11.15am today that a car had gone on fire on the A92 just south of Montrose.

“One appliance from Montrose attended and using a hose reel jet extinguished the fire. The fire was put out by 11.42.”

She said it was not believed there were any casualties. The road has since been re-opened.