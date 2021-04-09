Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The riots in Northern Ireland have dominated the UK press this morning, as trouble in Loyalist parts of Belfast continued for the sixth night.

The disorder began on Good Friday – probably the most important day in history for Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process.

Because Northern Ireland stayed in the EU’s single market after Brexit, customs checks are required on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK – effectively creating a border down the Irish Sea, to avoid constructing a land border on the island of Ireland.

In the Metro, writers lead with a front-page picture and the caption ‘Bad old days are back’.

‘Biden ramps up pressure on No 10’

The Guardian leads with US President Joe Biden joining Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in calling for calm, after what police described as “the worst violence in Belfast for years”.

Here comes the sun

In coronavirus news, different views on holidaymakers’ attempts to see the sun this summer have made the front pages.

The Telegraph says there will be an expected “backlash” as British holidaymakers will have to pay hundreds of pounds for Covid tests if they want to take a trip abroad this summer under plans announced by Westminster on Friday.

It claims travellers who want to visit countries on the safe green list will still be expected to pay for gold-standard PCR tests on their return to the UK.

However, The Mail puts a positive spin on the story, with the headline ‘We have liftoff!’ – claiming that travellers will get free test kits as several restrictions are “watered down”.

The Holyrood election and ultimately the future of the union – seen by many as the major issue as Scotland goes to the polls – continues to be a talking point.

‘May vote will be last before Scotland is independent’

The Courier writes that Nicola Sturgeon hopes this May’s election will be the last as a devolved country, and the vote in 2026 will be as an independent country.

However, prioritising Scottish independence in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic is wrong, opposition leaders have warned.

Property ladder scheme running out of funds

The Press and Journal reports that a scheme to aid first-time buyers to get on the property ladder has run out of funds within days of launching.

Thousands of young families are facing disappointment after the Scottish Government scheme ran out of cash in just eight days.

The flagship First Home Fund, which lends people up to £25,000 towards their deposit, was launched on April 1 but is already “fully committed” for 2021/22.

It is understood the initiative was closed on Thursday afternoon after being inundated with applications.

Council to take legal action

In The Evening Express, there’s a report on Aberdeen City Council taking legal action to evict Travellers from a school car park.

The group arrived at Lochside Academy on Wednesday and set up a number of caravans on the site.

However, council lawyers are due in court today to seek a court order as they begin the eviction process.

News closer to home…

Around the regions, in Perth, The Courier leads with an Auchterarder car dealer who secretly filmed his wife in the bedroom, recorded her work conversations with a hidden microphone and deployed a member of his staff to spy on her, after suspecting she was having an affair with his business partner.

In Fife, Police Scotland make a plea to parents to educate their children about fire safety, and even ask them to report them to the authorities.

It comes after a spate of blazes in the Kingdom, as well as in Dundee.

In Dundee and Angus, a teenager drove away after killing Dundee postal worker in a racing driver’s car he had borrowed.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the victim died after sustaining serious head injuries and the accused, then just a teenager, failed to stop after the collision.

He had no licence, insurance, and took the car without consent.

The Evening Telegraph reports on a nightmare neighbour in Dundee who hosted a birthday bash, breaching an ASBO.

The party in February also broke coronavirus rules on gatherings of multiple households, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.