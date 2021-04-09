Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drunken woman threatened to torch her “cheating” partner’s car and burn down a flat block during a blazing row.

Disturbed residents in Dundee’s Charleston were woken at 2am to shouting and swearing from 40-year-old Charlene Nicoll.

Nicoll had attended at the block on Craigard Road following a heated argument over the phone with her partner.

According to her solicitor, Nicoll had been on the receiving end of “ungentlemanly” remarks from the man.

‘He cheated. He’s going to pay for that.’

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Nicoll was seen standing in the front garden area shouting: “I’ll f*****g kill you.”

After moving into the common close, she shouted: “He cheated. He’s going to pay for that. I am going to burn down the building down and burn his car.”

Nicoll, of Drumlanrig Drive, pled guilty to shouting, swearing, threatening violence on March 11.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Nicoll wanted to apologise to the residents of the block who were disturbed by her behaviour.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty: “She lost her job in October and unfortunately she sought the crutch of alcohol.

“She had been drinking far too much for her health and wellbeing and has taken this matter up with her GP.

“She had been at home, she had been involved in a telephone conversation with her partner which was tense to say the least.

“There were a number of very ungentlemanly comments made by her partner towards her.

“Thereafter, the red mist descended. She is utterly ashamed of herself and how she dealt with the matter.”

Nicoll was fined £100.