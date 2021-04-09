Friday court round-up — ‘Ungentlemanly’ remarks and a shredded leg

Something went wrong - please try again later.

‘Ungentlemanly’ remarks

Dundee woman Charlene Nicoll threatened to torch her partner’s car and burn down a block of flats in the city, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The 40-year-old made the threats as she shouted from the garden to her partner’s upstairs window in Charleston’s Craigard Road.

Her solicitor said she was offended by the man’s “ungentlemanly” remarks during an earlier phone conversation.

She yelled: “He cheated. He’s going to pay for that. I am going to burn down the building down and burn his car” during the late night rant.

She was fined £100.

Spat on former partner

Scott Ney, 28, spat on and repeatedly harassed his former partner, attacked her and threatened her with violence.

Ney, currently on remand at HMP Perth, pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between March 12 and June 20 2020 on Haldane Terrace, Dundee.

On August 31 last year, Ney repeatedly spat on the woman’s head and body at an address on Ashmore Street.

The offences were committed while Ney was the subject of a bail order.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until May for reports. He remains in custody.

Leg shred thief

Hapless thief William Gillilan was told her could have died of blood loss after cutting his leg crawling through broken glass from the Perth cafe he had just raided.

The bungling crook was found nearby, in a pool of blood which trailed straight back to Willows, in Perth city centre.

He had smashed the window and clambered inside to steal the till and £150 and gashed his leg on the way back out.

The 42-year-old from Perth had swallowed 20 Valium before the crime and could remember nothing about it.

Jailing him for 19 months, Sheriff William Wood said: “It is perhaps fortunate for you that you did not injure your leg more seriously and bleed to death.”

Read the full case here

Abduction charges

A man facing abduction and drug dealing allegations has been released from custody following a second court appearance.

Edward Paton, 59, was allegedly part of a group that took over a man’s home in Dundee, threatened him with a knife, attacked him and deprived him of food.

He is said to have acted with 28-year-old Danielle Lockhart and Jennifer Gordon, 36, to detain the man against his will at his home on Stirling Street.

Paton faces a separate allegation of dealing heroin from the man’s home.

It is alleged between March 10 and 31 and while acting with others, Paton, of Deveron Terrace, Lockhart, of Kenmore Terrace, and Gordon, of Colinton Place, abducted the man after being allowed to stay at his home for two nights.

The trio allegedly refused to allow him to leave, threatened him with a knife and repeatedly assaulted him by throwing items and kicking him on the leg.

Prosecutors say the man was deprived of food and not allowed to attend hospital appointments.

Paton was allegedly concerned in the supply of heroin from the address during the same time period.

Lockhart and Gordon were previously released on bail after making no plea on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fully committed Paton for trial after he made no plea during his second appearance from custody.

He was released on bail.