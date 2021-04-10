Sunday, April 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Police attend lorry and car crash in Dundee city centre

by Emma Crichton
April 10 2021, 1.39pm Updated: April 10 2021, 3.13pm
© Supplied by ReporterThe vehicles narrowly missed a pub.
The vehicles narrowly missed a pub.

Emergency services attended a crash between a car and a lorry in Dundee city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The two vehicles collided on Meadowside, with the lorry narrowly avoiding smashing into a nearby pub.

The crash happened at around 1pm and there were no reported injuries.

One man on the scene said: “I didn’t see the crash but when I came round from Victoria Road the lorry and car were both in the road.

“There were people standing about assessing the damage, the car looked badly smashed up.”

Railway line between Inverness and Perth closed after train derails