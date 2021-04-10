Police attend lorry and car crash in Dundee city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Emergency services attended a crash between a car and a lorry in Dundee city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The two vehicles collided on Meadowside, with the lorry narrowly avoiding smashing into a nearby pub.

The crash happened at around 1pm and there were no reported injuries.

One man on the scene said: “I didn’t see the crash but when I came round from Victoria Road the lorry and car were both in the road.

“There were people standing about assessing the damage, the car looked badly smashed up.”