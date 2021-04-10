Police attend lorry and car crash in Dundee city centre

Emergency services attended a crash between a car and a lorry in Dundee city centre on Saturday afternoon.
The two vehicles collided on Meadowside, with the lorry narrowly avoiding smashing into a nearby pub.
The crash happened at around 1pm and there were no reported injuries.
One man on the scene said: “I didn’t see the crash but when I came round from Victoria Road the lorry and car were both in the road.
“There were people standing about assessing the damage, the car looked badly smashed up.”
