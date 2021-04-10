Vigil held for Bennylyn and Jellica Burke after bodies found in Dundee’s Troon Avenue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A vigil has been held for a mother and her two-year-old daughter found dead in Dundee.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica were reported missing from their home in south Gloucestershire on March 1, having last been seen on February 17.

On March 18, police discovered two bodies – later confirmed to be those of Bennylyn and Jellica – at a property in Troon Avenue, Dundee.

Friends of Ms Burke and her daughter attended a vigil in their memory, held at Brandon Hill park in Bristol, on Saturday afternoon.

It took place on the grass below Cabot Tower, where they had previously met and enjoyed picnics together.

Memorial

Candles and flowers were placed on a red blanket on the ground, along with pictures of Ms Burke and Jellica, a teddy bear and placards.

White balloons tied to a nearby tree read: “You are loved, You are Missed, You are Remembered.”

Police previously confirmed that the families of Ms Burke and Jellica are being supported by family liaison officers.

Murder trial

Andrew Innes, 50, is to stand trial accused of murdering Bennylyn and Jellica.

He is alleged to have used a hammer to murder Bennylyn at his home on Troon Avenue.

A second charge alleges Innes murdered Jellica Burke through “unknown means”.

Prosecutors allege that Innes committed the murders between February 17 and March 5.

Family tributes

Last month Bennylyn’s family paid tribute to the 25-year-old.

Aquino, from the Philippines’ capital Manila, spoke of how his sister would defend him from bullies when they were younger and described her as “intelligent, kind, beautiful and always dependable”.

He said: “The most difficult ­tragedy in life is to face the death of a loved one.

“It hurts so much but God will take care of everything. We will be strong, even if it is painful.”

Troon Avenue

There has been a police presence in Troon Avenue since an investigation was launched in the street more than a month ago.

Windows and doors to a house on the street have been concealed by police.