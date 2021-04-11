Paddleboarders rescued from River Tay by Broughty Ferry lifeboat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five paddleboarders have been rescued from the River Tay after coming into difficulty in the water.

The RNLI Broughty Ferry lifeboat team were called out to assist the group, who were uninjured but cold and scared, on Saturday afternoon.

They launched their inshore lifeboat, Oor Lifesaver, to the river just after 2pm.

Lifeboat volunteers quickly brought three of the paddleboarders back to shore, before returning to the waters near Broughty Castle to recover another two.

It is thought the paddleboarders became panicked due to lack of experience.

Murray Brown, coxswain at the lifeboat station, said: “At the back of two we were called out to somebody on a paddleboard who was having a bit of a panic attack.

“There were a whole group of them out there, so we went and lifted three of them to shore while one of our guys stayed with their boards then went back out to get them.

“There were another two round the side of the castle so we collected them as well.

“I think it was just a bit of inexperience on their part – it is a big river so I understand why you might get scared while out on it.”

Murray and his crew were called out to a similar incident recently.

He added: “We had another group of paddleboarders in St Andrews last week, so it is becoming a bit of an issue.

“Obviously folks are just wanting to go out and enjoy the water, so I would just say that if they’re not confident they should maybe stick to the harbour.

“There’s safety stuff out there as well that they can read, so just take the precautions and have a bit of common sense.”