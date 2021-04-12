FULL STORY: Dundee teenager Denen Anderson walks free from court after baby rape video conviction

A teenage girl who downloaded a toddler rape video and researched murdering babies has been allowed to walk free from court.
Denen Steven Anderson has been banned from having any contact with children under the age of 18 and prohibited from using social network sites.
Anderson, 18, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.
Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told her: “You pled guilty to a serious matter here.
