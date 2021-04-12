Abandoned toilet in Broughty Ferry converted into high-tech health clinic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former public loo has been given a new lease of life as a state-of-the-art health clinic after it was fully converted by its new owner.

The abandoned public toilet in Queen Street car park, Broughty Ferry, has been fully refitted and rebranded as Active Health under the leadership of podiatrist David Cashley.

David first submitted his plans to convert the property in October of 2020, telling the Evening Telegraph: “I don’t see a toilet, I see a prime piece of real estate.”

Since then, the building has been completely refurbished, with high-tech medical equipment and new staff being added.

The clinic opened to patients on March 22 and has already enjoyed a growth, with David claiming to serve between 25 and 30 patients a day.

The former loo is staffed by four podiatrists, two physiotherapists and a massage therapist, with a chiropractor soon to join them.

David said: “When we first started this place up we were expecting a lot of sports people in, anyone that owns this kind of clinic does, but what we saw was quite surprising.

“Due to the pandemic there’s been a lot of older people struggling to get out as much and what they’re finding is that walking has become quite an issue for them.

“Because of that they’re coming to us, and we’re able to help them with a lot of the pain and difficulty they’re feeling.

“We can use things like our gait analysis machine to take a look at how they’re walking and suggest ways that we can make things easier.”

David added: “People are blown away by it, it’s pretty amazing if you’re used to it being a public toilet.

“Everyone that we’ve had has been very supportive of it though.”