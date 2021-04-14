Animal charity probe after dead dog is recovered from River Tay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish animal charity is appealing for information after a dead dog was found in the River Tay.

The female dog was recovered from the water beside Newburgh sailing club on April 9.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted after the animal was found beside a boat ramp by a member of the public.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Kelly McGuire, said: “It’s estimated the female dog was quite young and potentially had a brown coat.

“Due to loss of fur and length of time she was in the water, we are unable to ascertain what breed she is.

“She is a medium sized dog with angular features.”

No foul play

Ms McGuire added: “At the moment we have no reason to believe there was any foul play involved in her death but we are keen to find out the circumstances surrounding how she came to be in the water.

“It could be that she got away from her owner and unfortunately drowned.

“We would urge anyone with any information to please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”