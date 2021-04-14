Dundee man claims drug dealing was to pay for pal’s gravestone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man caught with almost £35,000 worth of heroin and cocaine claimed he turned to drug dealing to raise money to buy a headstone for his friend’s grave.

First offender Neil Doyle, 25, spent just over a month dealing Class A drugs from his home until police received a tip-off he was involved in the illicit trade.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “Mr Doyle had lost one of his friends at a young age.

“Money was particularly tight and he was trying to raise money to get a headstone for that gentleman.”

Neil Doyle admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine from his home in Arklay Terrace, Dundee, between April 6 and May 11 last year.

‘Nasty’

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police attended Arklay Street in relation to intelligence that a car may be linked to the transportation of controlled drugs.

“The black Vauxhall Corsa was parked.

“Two men – one of whom was the accused – went in the car. The accused was on the driver’s side and he was detained.

“He was asked if he was in possession of anything and he gestured with his head, nodded towards his leg and said ‘nasty.’ Police recovered a brown parcel.

“Asked what it was, he again said, ‘nasty – it’s brown, heroin. It’s got nothing to do with the other lads. It’s all on me. Nothing to do with my pal’.

“His phone was taken away and he was arrested. A search warrant was obtained and a full search of his home was carried out.”

She told the court nearly 200 grams of cocaine with a potential street value of £18,700 was recovered, along with £15,000 worth of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

Sentence deferred

Mr McConnell said: “The values are significant but he has never been in trouble before. The background to this was a monetary one.

“He has made significant strides since this incident. He is now in employment and has changed his life for the better.

“I would ask the court to see what alternatives there are to custody.”

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane deferred sentence for reports and remanded Doyle in custody as he warned him the high value of the drugs meant prison was the likely outcome.

He said: “You have involved yourself over a five week period, or thereabouts, in the supply of cocaine and heroin which are both Class A drugs.

“This is a serious matter. For the ultimate consumers of cocaine and heroin it can have a health impact and these drugs can ruin people’s lives.

“A custodial sentence is undoubtedly in mind given the value of these drugs.”