Man taken to hospital after electric scooter crash on Dundee road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash between a car and a man on a scooter in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

Happyhillock Road, between Longtown Street and Douglas Road, was closed as emergency services raced to the scene.

Witnesses said there were as many as nine police officers, as well as ambulance crews.

Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man had been hospitalised with leg injuries following the road crash.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 police attended a road crash in Happyhillock Road, Dundee involving a car and electric scooter.

“The 30-year-old rider of the electric scooter was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital with leg injuries.

“The driver of the car was uninjured.

“A 30- year-old man was arrested and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

‘Surprising’

Charlie Conroy, 55, who has lived in the area for more than four years, said the street was closed for an hour.

He added: “There was a squad car at the circle from the Douglas end.

“I never saw anybody injured.

“It isn’t unusual to see police around here but it was surprising to see the road closed off.”

Emergency services

Another resident said there were nine officers in attendance.

He said: “There was traffic police, a van and three other squad cars.

“Officers appeared to look at one vehicle situated nearby, they were looking around the car grill.

“It didn’t look like there was any damage to the motor but traffic was getting rerouted up Longtown Street during the incident.”