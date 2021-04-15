‘There was smoke everywhere’: Firefighters rush to tackle blaze in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services attended a major lorry fire in Dundee on Thursday morning.

Fire officers, police and an incident unit from Edinburgh were on the scene as the blaze engulfed an HGV and trailer just off the A90 near to the Claverhouse roundabout.

Police sealed off the Jackmartin Way while firefighters tackle the blaze.

It is understood nobody was injured.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 6.16am about the fire. Three units are currently in attendance, including a unit from Edinburgh.

“They are currently fighting the fire. The lorry is well alight.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a trailer on fire on Jackmartin Way, Dundee around 6.30am on Thursday, 15 March, 2021.

“Officers are currently in attendance to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

One eyewitness said she had arrived for work and wasn’t allowed turn into Jack Martin Way.

“The road was closed by police and there were emergency service vehicles, ambulances and special incident units everywhere,” she said.

“I saw that a lorry was ablaze and firefighters were dealing with it.”

Another eyewitness said: ” The lorry was in flames and there was smoke everywhere. It was visible from pretty far away and you could smell the smoke in the air.

“It looked like a very serious blaze.”