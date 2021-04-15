Dundee dog owner forced to take pet for tests over poisoning fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dog owners have been warned to be on guard after a Dundee resident had food and bones thrown into her garden.

The West End woman fears the items could be poisonous as she also found foil wrappers and plastic bags outside her Magdalen Yard Road home.

It comes just weeks after several dogs took ill at Magdalen Green, after suffering from suspected marijuana poisoning.

The dog owner, who asked not to be named, found a number of items, including small tied freezer style bags containing a “tripe smelling” residue and a piece of gristle in her back garden.

The woman said the bags were “very similar” to items that had been found at Magdalen Green earlier this year, near the footbridge.

‘My heart kind of stopped’

“I contacted Police Scotland as I didn’t know what to do when I found the items but I was concerned with what I’d discovered,” she said.

“All the items have been tossed over the wall on Friday and Saturday, they’ve been thrown over from around the Spinners Wynd area.

“There was a gristle in the earth and those freezer style bags that had been tossed, they had a tripe like smell to them.

“Knowing some of the dog owners whose pets had been ill earlier this year, I knew it was similar style bags that had been found.

“My heart kind of stopped when I saw them in my garden and then I found a bone in the garden and foil wrappers.”

Warning

The woman is warning other dog owners, particularly in the West End, to be on guard.

“Given everything that has happened recently, I do fear they may have been poisonous and I just wanted to issue a fresh plea for pet owners to be vigilant,” she said.

“I’ve lived here for over 15 years and never had anything in my garden like this before either.

“Every time the dog wants to go out now I’m checking the garden.

“The police came on Saturday and had a look at the items, I told them my dog had been unwell recently and I was concerned with what I’d found.”

Magdalen Green concerns

West End Councillor, Donald Hay, said he had also been contacted by the resident in connection with the discovery.

He urged dog walkers to be careful in Magdalen Green and the surrounding areas.

“I can completely understand the lady’s concern at finding these items in her garden,” he said.

“I’ve seen some of the images of the items that have been thrown and it is a worry given there have been incidents of concern at the green earlier this year.

“I would just ask dog walkers to be vigilant when they are going around the green with their pets at this time.

“I’ve also contacted Police Scotland in connection with this matter.”

Police Scotland have advised they looked into the matter on Saturday before advising there that “no crime had taken place”.

The dog owner said she was going to contact her local veterinarian surgery to ask if they could conduct some tests on the items she had found.