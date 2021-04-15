Saturday, April 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Spoiled views and plummeting house prices: Locals oppose £10.5m care home off Broughty Ferry Road

by Steven Rae
April 15 2021, 5.00pm Updated: April 16 2021, 5.42pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Locals have reacted negatively to plans to build a £10.5 million care home near Broughty Ferry, with one saying she “felt sick” when she saw the proposals.

As reported earlier this month, plans have been submitted for the new three-storey building in Stannergate.

The application by care operator Simply UK, prepared by Yeoman McAllister Architects, will develop brownfield land adjacent to Broughty Ferry Road, overlooking the Tay.

