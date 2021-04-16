Dundee ‘screaming witch’ shoplifted, spat Covid and swallowed tablets pulled from bra

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A “screaming witch” tried to spit Covid onto store staff during a 15-minute brawl before swallowing 50 tablets she had hidden inside her bra.

Andrea Westwater tried to rip off her mask after threatening to infect the shop workers who tackled her when she was spotted shoplifting in Debenhams.

She kept spitting into the mask but the store staff managed to keep it over her mouth so she was unable to land any of it on them during the fracas.