Dozens of officers attend Hilltown property during major operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dozens of police officers are in attendance at a Hilltown property as part of a major operation.

Officers have been at a block of flats near to the junction with Rosebank Street throughout the day.

Witnesses have described seeing a “large police presence” as well as officers in forensic suits placing items into a nearby skip.

One resident said: “Although not unusual to see police on the Hilltown I did become more concerned as the day went on by the volume of officers.

“There are three police vehicles here currently, there is a mixture of plain clothed and uniformed officers coming in and out of a block.

“There have been some officers in white forensic suits placing items into a nearby skip.

“They’ve made several trips in the last 20-minutes with bin bags of stuff.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.