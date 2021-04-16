Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 16

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish football fans could be allowed back into grounds before the end of the season, according to one daily newspaper.

The Daily Record reports supporters of clubs – like Dundee, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers – involved in the SPFL play-offs next month may have a chance to cheer their team on for the first time in months.

As many as 2,000 fans would be given the green light to go back through the turnstiles, while the decision could have a knock-on effect for the Scottish Cup final – with SFA bosses believed to be considering a venue change.

Energy drink addiction leads to suspected heart failure

A 21-year-old man has been left fighting for his life after an addiction to energy drinks led to a suspected heart failure.

The Scottish Sun reports the man developed heart failure after drinking an “excessive” amount of the caffeinated beverage.

‘210million pints lost in lockdown’

The Herald has revealed Scottish pubs have lost up to £841m in beer sales alone since the start of the pandemic.

Industry leaders have admitted they are concerned that the hospitality sector will be in crisis long after it ends.

Stories closer to home…

The Courier tells the story of brute Ross Ramsay who forced a lit cigarette into a woman’s mouth during an assault which lasted five days.

Ross Ramsay, 39, knocked his then-partner out cold at one stage and screamed at her to get up as she lay unconscious on the floor.

Ramsay admitted a string of charges and was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the Evening Telegraph reports a new 24-hour mental health crisis centre in Dundee could be edging a step closer.

Following a review of crisis and urgent care services over the last year, a progress report will be considered by the Integration Joint Board (IJB)

of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership on April 21.