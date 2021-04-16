Dundee fly-tipping hot spot leaves locals furious

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fly-tipping hot spot on a Dundee street has left locals angry after household waste dumped there in recent days.

Piles of rubbish from an apparent house clearance could be seen on Douglas Street in Dundee on Thursday afternoon.

There were also black bags stacked against a wall, with broken wooden pallets and garden cuttings also dumped.

It is not known how long the rubbish had been there, but locals first complained about the issue online on Wednesday afternoon.

Dundee City Council warned those who fly-tip that they could be fined up to £40,000 as it urged locals to do their bit to keep the city clean.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “So called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.”

They added: “Anyone who does fly-tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“You can report fly-tipping on the Council’s website.”

Local councillor Fraser Macpherson said he had reported this issue to the council’s rapid response team and was told it would be cleared on Friday.

He added: “Sadly over the years there have been numerous instances of illegal flytipping like this in the Blackness Industrial area – for example, we have had instances of flytipping also in nearby Guthrie Street.

“It is not only highly irresponsible, environmentally damaging and a fire risk, it is also dispiriting for the nearby local businesses.

“There is also absolutely no excuse – the council provides facilities for disposal at Riverside in my ward and also at Baldovie in the east of the city.

“There is also a special collections uplifts service provided by council. Acts like this are completely irresponsible and the full force of the law should come down on those responsible.

“I have asked Police Scotland about possible use of mobile CCTV in the area given the on-going problem. Irresponsible flytipping like this needs to be stamped out.”

Recently, fed-up residents in Lochee said torched sofas, dumped furniture and broken glass have become “part and parcel” of living in the area.

It comes after the Liberal Democrats used their election manifesto to pledge a crackdown on fly-tipping.

A recent investigation showed the scale of the issue across Scotland, with 127,625 incidents recorded in the last two years.

This included 12,555 incidents in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, and Fife between November 2018 and October 2020.

1,486 of these incidents were in Dundee, whilst 2,955 were recorded in Perth and Kinross, and 8,114 in Fife.

Across Scotland, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency estimate it costs some £2.5 million every year to clear up illegally dumped waste.