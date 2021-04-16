From zoos to go karts – things to do in Tayside and Fife as travel restrictions are lifted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Friday marks the most significant easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland for months.

Restrictions surrounding travel have been eased, allowing people to move between council areas for the first time since Christmas.

People can now travel freely around Scotland to see friends and family, enjoy recreational activities and exercise. Previously, it was only for essential purposes.

You can also meet up to six people from six households outdoors.

But if you’re meeting friends for the first time this weekend and looking for something to do while most businesses remain closed until April 26, there are plenty of fine sights to see around Tayside and Fife. We take a look at just some of the attractions on offer…

Dundee

Dundee Botanic Gardens – The 9.5 hectare garden, which is maintained by Dundee University, offers visitors the chance to see hundreds of plant species, from both home and abroad.

Plants from as far away as Australia and the Amazon Rainforest can be found in the green space, which is also home to an impressive greenhouse filled with towering cacti, banana plants and an adorable fish pond.

Little hideaways and benches also offer visitors (both young and old) the chance to take a break from the busy city just minutes away and soak in the natural wonders around them.

The gardens are open from 10am to 2pm seven days a week, with tickets sold at the gate.

Camperdown Country Park – Three miles from the city centre, and just off the Kingsway West, the acres of green space make it the perfect spot for a nice walk with a group or friends, or a picnic in the sun.

While the neo-classical Camperdown House sits as the park’s centrepiece, it also boasts 190 different species of tree.

Honourable mentions – Other nice green spots in Dundee include Magdalen Green in the West End, Baxter Park in Stobswell, as well as Dudhope Park.

Angus

Golf Courses – What list of ways to spend a weekend in Scotland would be complete without a mention of the nation’s most historic sport?

Golf courses across Angus are currently open for business, and while they are busy some, such as Edzell Golf Club, the Montrose Links and Brechin Golf Club, still have some tee times available.

The sport lends itself well to social distancing too, with players being able to get active and show off their competitive side while keeping within the rules.

Arbroath Cliffs – Anyone seeking out a scenic walk this weekend should head to Arbroath Cliffs, where they can enjoy a stunning stroll.

The 11.9km route, which starts at Victoria Park and ends in Auchmithie, gives walkers the chance to enjoy gorgeous views of the North Sea and Tay Estuary.

Visitors may also spot local wildflowers and seabirds, as well as Arbroath’s resident cliff divers.

Fife

Fife Zoo – This weekend will also see the return of another classic family outing – the zoo.

Fife Zoo, which is based in Ladybank, is a relatively new attraction, opening to the public in 2019.

Like other zoos across the country they were forced to close down in winter, however they have now returned and are planning to welcome visitors from Friday.

Those stepping into the zoo can expect to see dozens of different animal species from across the world, including meerkats, zebras, monkeys and tortoises.

Knockhill Kart Racing – While the lockdown also put an end to track days at Knockhill, visitors are still allowed to take advantage of the racetrack’s incredible go-karts.

Groups of friends and families can use the kart track to race against each other, putting their driving skills to the test and letting their competitive sides shine through.

The track is open to children as young as eight, making it a perfect day out for high-octane families and those wanting to step on the gas after lockdown.

Perth and Kinross

Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park – Perthshire is an area known for its beauty, and nowhere is this more obvious than Kinnoull Hill.

The area became Scotland’s first ever woodland park in 1991, and since then it has both delighted and amazed the scores of visitors that flock to its steep hills and forests every year.

Roe deer, red squirrels and various types of songbird all call the park home, as well as countless types of native plants.

An Iron age fort can also be found in the park, along with wooden animal carvings.

Splash White Water Rafting – While the easing of lockdown has mainly focused on allowing people to meet for hikes and picnics, thrill seekers looking for something a bit more extreme haven’t at all been forgotten about.

Splash, a white water rafting company based in Aberfeldy, will be launching their experiences again from Friday.

White water rafting, canyoning and paddle boarding are all back on the menu, with bookings available online for those who missed their extreme sports during lockdown.

Nature Nuts tours – Meanwhile, for people seeking to reconnect with nature after their own winter hibernation, Nature Nuts are relaunching their Perthshire wildlife tours.

The guided walks offer tourists a chance to get up close and personal with some of Scotland’s rarest creatures, such as pine martens and Eurasian beavers.

The company claim to have a 100% success record for spotting the paddle-tailed rodents, which were accidentally ‘reintroduced’ to the area after escaping from captivity.

Where will you be heading as restrictions are eased this weekend? Let us know on our social media channels or email livenews@thecourier.co.uk