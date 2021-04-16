Dundee City Council thief’s tag extension bid over dog-napping fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A council supervisor who stole thousands of pounds worth of smoke alarms and sold them on Ebay wants his curfew area increased due to fears over Dundee’s wave of reported dog-nappings.

Iain Gardyne, who spent nearly four years helping himself to heat and smoke alarms in a bid to pay off £65,000 gambling debts, applied to the court for the extension over concerns his pet dog might be stolen while his wife is out walking it.

Solicitor Jim Laverty told the court his client had read about the increase in dog-rustling offences and wanted his tag extended to allow him out into the garden.

Gardyne also asked Dundee Sheriff Court to drop his court curfew for a weekend to attend his daughter’s wedding in October.

Mr Laverty said: “It may seem somewhat trite but it is causing difficulty within his household. He lives with his wife and they have a dog.

“You may be aware of recent press articles in relation to certain dangers dog walkers are experiencing at the moment.

“I am raising this simply to enquire whether you would consider the Restriction of Liberty Order being extended to cover his garden?”

Sheriff George Way said he was “totally open” to the idea but said he would put off a decision until checks had been done on whether tagging operators G4S could extend the kit to cover the garden area.

However, he did grant suspension of the curfew between 7 am on October 1 until 8 pm on October 3 so Gardyne can attend his daughter’s wedding.

Sheriff Way said: “I see no reason why suspension shouldn’t be granted, particularly in these difficult times. I will grant it.”

Council thefts

Gardyne was placed on an 8pm to 7am Restriction of Liberty Order for eight months earlier this year when he admitted stealing property from Dundee City Council.

The electrical contracts supervisor was eventually caught when another Ebay user recognised the local authority-approved equipment on the sale site.

Management at the council’s Contract Services department started an investigation and discovered he had stolen more than 200 separate items.

Fiscal depute Carol Docherty told the court the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London had led to the change in legislation which meant a new type of alarm had to be installed across 13,500 council homes in Dundee.

© Supplied by Dundee University

She said a tip-off to The Courier led to a councillor launching an investigation and the trail led to Gardyne’s Facebook and Ebay accounts.

“He confirmed his Ebay user ID. When he was asked about the missing stock he stated he had a gambling addiction.

“He stated that ten years ago he had a £65,000 gambling debt.

“He confirmed he had taken council stock and sold it through his Ebay account.

“He initially stated he had just sold smoke alarms that had been removed, but went on to state he sold some of the new stock as well. He resigned.”

Council probe

The court was told that between October 2015 and June 2019 he sold a total of 223 items worth nearly £10,000. He made around £1,500 selling the items cut price.

Gardyne, 55, of Auchterhouse admitted theft of equipment including heat and smoke alarms, sensors and heat detectors.

The department where Mr Gardyne was employed was at the centre of a large-scale corporate fraud investigation after a contract to provide heat, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors was awarded without being put out to tender.

Gardyne has since set up his own business, IG Electrical.