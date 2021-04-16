Police hunt suspect after car deliberately set on fire outside house in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are hunting for a man wearing a bandana face covering seen shortly before a car was deliberately set on fire outside a house in Dundee.

A white Audi Q5 parked in a driveway in Hoylake Place in the Downfield area of the town was badly damaged by a deliberately-set fire at about 11.15pm on Saturday April 10.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed investigators were looking to trace a man wearing all dark clothing and a bandana-style face covering seen nearby at the time.

Officers have also issued a public appeal urging anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 4745 of April 10.