Broughty Ferry mum and daughters ‘dawdle for dementia’ in fancy dress

A Broughty Ferry mum and her daughters have been donning fancy dress over the Easter break to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Bakery worker Danielle Murray, 32, and daughters Jessica, 10, and Skye, seven, have been dressing up as everything from a unicorn to characters from Paw Patrol, as well as numerous princesses and Harry Potter characters, all in aid of Dundee Dementia Resource Centre.

The trio have been going walks in the fancy dress, armed with a donation bucket.

Danielle wanted to help raise money and awareness as her gran, Margaret Stewart, 81 has suffered from dementia for 20 years and has lived in a home in Forfar for the past 14.

Danielle said: “We have lived with this cruel disease with my gran for such a long time now.

“It is the only way my girls have known her. Even when they were born and she was holding them she didn’t really know what was going on. It has been really sad and upsetting.

“Dementia has been a big part of my family’s life for many years and we understand how difficult it can be to find support and a safe place for relatives to be and the centre in Dundee provides that safe space to give relatives a time to breathe whilst knowing their loved one is well looked after with all the fun provided throughout the day.”

Danielle had the idea for fancy dress walks during lockdown but didn’t want to set long distance targets, leading to the “dawdle for dementia” idea.

“It has been great fun and we have brought a smile to so many faces as we have gone on our dementia dawdles,” she said.

“It has also brought a smile to our faces, although I think there are some occasions when we might have given people a scare when they have been least expecting us.”

The trio have collected £86 so far, which will be put towards activities and day trips for service users at the dementia resource centre.