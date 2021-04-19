Lifeboats launched over concern for a man on Tay Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services raced to the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday evening after reports for concern for a man.

The bridge was closed for more than an hour just after 6pm.

Police, ambulance coastguard and both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were on hand and the bridge was closed in both directions while the incident was dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at the Tayside Bridge at 6pm on Sunday April 18, 2021 after reports of a concern for a man.

“The man was traced safe and well.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were called to assist police after reports of concern for the welfare of a person on the bridge.

“Broughty Ferry RNLI were launched and were on standby while police dealt with the incident.

“At no time did the person enter the water and police were able to lead the person to safety.”