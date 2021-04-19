Two boys aged 12 and 13 charged in connection with fires at Middleton Wood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of boys, aged 12 and 13, have been charged and cautioned in connection with a series of fires which left large parts of Middleton Wood scorched earlier this month.

The blazes, which took place between April 3 and April 17, caused a large amount of damage to the woods, with grass, bushes and trees and being burned away.

The two boys traced in connection with the incident have been cautioned and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor, with further action to be considered.

The forest has not been the only target of fire-raisers in the area recently, with bus shelters and community gardens also being targeted.

Sergeant Kate Forbes from Longhaugh Police Office said: “We have received a considerable response from the local communities across the north of the city following our appeals to them for assistance in dealing with these fires.

“We are continuing to investigate these, along with fires in other locations, with a view to potentially identifying others who were involved, and dealing with them appropriately.

“The dangers of fireraising cannot be overstated, with those responsible placing themselves and others at significant risk.

“We would continue to ask parents to be mindful of where your youngsters are going, who they are with, and what they are doing.

“If they are coming home smelling of smoke or accelerant, they are likely involved in this, and are at risk not just of prosecution, but of serious injury.”