A Dundee pensioner receiving treatment for skin cancer has been left worried and unable to sleep since her beloved cat went missing almost a month ago.

Joan Walker, from Bruce Street, said the disappearance of her beloved Blue on March 29 has completely turned her life upside down.

The 66-year-old has been receiving treatment for skin cancer on the right side of her nose, and admits the anguish of losing her “wee pal” is making her condition worse.

The Russian Blue went missing at the end of last month after sneaking out an open door, and since then Joan has been unable to sleep or relax due to worry.

‘He has been my only company’

A tearful Joan said: “I miss him so much, it’s honestly like having a bairn go missing.

“Everybody knows how much I love him, I live alone and with all this going on he’s been my only company, I sit and talk to him and he cuddled up to me in bed – he was my wee pal.

“I want him back so badly, it’s been so long now that I can only think that someone has got him, that they’ve taken him in and I don’t judge that, I just want him back or at least to know where he is.

“If I had some money I’d put a reward out but I just don’t.”

‘My blood pressure is through the roof’

Since his disappearance, Joan has done everything in her power to find Blue – from spending entire days sitting by his litter box at the front door to waking up at 5am and roaming the streets in search of him.

She’s contacted her neighbours, friends and local businesses in her search, even checking the allotments at the Law.

Joan also says the whole situation is having a negative impact on her health, as she continues to get treatment for skin cancer.

She said: “I get my bloods taken every three weeks and since he went my blood pressure has been through the roof.

“I can’t sleep at night, I just lie awake thinking about where he is. Is he lying crumpled in a heap somewhere? Is he out starving and dehydrated?

“Every time I shut my eyes I see that.

“Through my whole diagnosis he was always there to help me so having him gone is just horrible, really.

“I just want to know where he is.”

She is now appealing for any members of the public who might have spotted Blue to come forward with information.

She added: “I’ve had people ringing me with sightings but it has yet to be him.

“I’m hoping that maybe someone who doesn’t have social media or who has missed my other messages sees this and might have some information.

“If anyone at all can come forward that would be so, so appreciated. It would mean the world to me.”