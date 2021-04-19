‘Someone could have been killed’: Watch as driver speeds down wrong side of A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A father-of-two feared someone could have been killed after a vehicle was captured on camera driving the wrong way down the A90.

The dramatic incident took place as Ben Russell was travelling between Forfar and Brechin shortly after 9pm on Sunday, as he made his way towards Aberdeen.

Shocking dashcam footage shows Ben, 35, being forced into the inside lane as the vehicle approached at speeds of over 60mph.