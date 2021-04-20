Union Street: Pedestrianised road getting new revamp for ‘a bumper spring and summer’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A newly pedestrianised city centre street is to undergo a revamp, Dundee City Council has said.

Union Street in Dundee will be refreshed after a successful pilot which saw it closed to traffic.

The council said the change has proved popular with locals and traders, and as lockdown eases it will now get a fresh coat of paint, some minor repairs and new planting for the spring and summer months.

Initial scepticism

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “All the indications are that the changes made to Union Street are welcome and despite some initial scepticism, businesses and customers like what has been done.

“So much so that the temporary street art, signage and annual planting will be brightened up for what we hope will be a bumper spring and summer where locals and visitors have more time and space to use the shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes.

“Tayside Contracts will start work using quick-drying paint tomorrow (Wednesday) for three days, weather permitting, and the temporary road closed signage will be replaced with lamppost-mounted versions.”

The project was supported by UNESCO City of Design Dundee who worked to ensure input from businesses influenced the changes and overall design.

Delivery vehicles still have access between 11pm and 11am and buses will continue to follow alternative routes until the end of the year.

Dundee City Council was awarded £460,000 from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund in May, which as well as being spent on the temporary pedestrianisation of Union Street, covers work to introduce 20mph zones and through traffic reduction on various routes.

Funded by the Scottish Government and managed by Sustrans Scotland, Spaces for People is a temporary infrastructure programme in Scotland offering funding and support to make it safer for people who choose to walk, cycle, or wheel for permitted journeys and exercise during the pandemic.