Historic Common Good Fund to be spent on Dundee’s coronavirus recovery

Money from Dundee’s historic Common Good Fund could be used to support communities throughout the city as they begin to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it could lead to Dundonians reaping the benefits at Christmas time with the city’s Festive Fund among the local groups and projects earmarked for cash.

Councillors will be asked next Monday to back a report that would mean £87,000 would be available for one-off investments in projects across the city.

A spokesman for the council said it is proposed that projects for the coming year should have a focus on pandemic recovery.

He said: “Of the total £110,000 available for the next year, initial allocations would be made of £20,000 to the festive fund, £1,500 to the blood transfusion service and £1,500 to the festival of remembrance service.”

The balance would then be available for applications to come forward, which would be assessed through a Dundee Partnership process.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “The Common Good Fund has a long history of supporting people in communities across the city.

“We are keen that this year, the funding can be used as part of process of community recovery from the pandemic.

“This has been an especially tough time for people and we will be keen to hear from groups and organisations looking to assist on the ground.

“We will make sure that the application process is publicised widely when it goes live.”

What is a common good fund?

The Common Good Fund stretches back to the creation of Burghs as trading counties. A Burgh became a trading county when the King licensed that Burgh to have markets, and at that time a Burgh Fund was set up and is now referred to as the Common Good Fund.

The Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 stated that the then district council must “have regard to all inhabitants of the district” when administering the fund.

Organisations which received funding last year include Bottom of the Hill Focus Group, Unicorn Preservation Society, Dundee Independent Advocacy Support, Lochee Community Group and Dundee Thegither group.

The announcement comes after the city council pledged more than £1 million for jobs and climate change.