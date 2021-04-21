Teenager battered man in Dundee city centre over ‘creepy’ relationship with his pregnant ex-girlfriend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A jealous teenager battered a 49-year-old man in Dundee city centre over his “creepy” relationship with his pregnant ex-partner.

Xander Baird, 18, left Barry Cheyne bloodied and bruised after pushing him and stamping on his head in City Square just after 3am.

Baird met his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend and Mr Cheyne for a showdown after a series of abusive text messages throughout the previous day.

Before launching his assault, Baird told the woman: “It’s a bit creepy you hanging about with him.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the woman was 13 weeks pregnant at the time.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “The accused had become jealous because of their closeness. An argument started over the phone and they arranged to meet to sort things out.

“All three arrived at City Square at 3.15am. The accused pushed Mr Cheyne on the chest, caused him to fall on the ground.

“He then stamped on his head two to three times. The female witness tried to stop the accused who ran away towards Seagate.”

‘I do not think it’s appropriate letting you out in the community’

Police caught up with Baird on Commercial Street a short time later and arrested him.

Mr Cheyne was found to have cuts and bruising with an x-ray revealing a fractured shoulder blade and a one-inch cut to the side of his forehead.

Baird, a prisoner of Polmont young offender’s institute, pled guilty to pushing Mr Cheyne on the body, causing him to fall before repeatedly kicking him on the head and body and stamping on his head to his severe injury on September 22.

The teenager also breached bail conditions in October last year and February this year.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said: “Taunting had been going on during the day.

“Mr Cheyne is 49, lives on his own and agreed to meet an 18-year-old at 3am.

“There has been no communication since.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until May for reports and continued to remand Baird in custody.

He told Baird: “This is a very unusual case. I do not think it’s appropriate yet to consider letting you out in the community.”