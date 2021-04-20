‘Bang – we’re back!’: Kanzen Karate can’t wait to resume face-to-face classes next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kanzen Karate is looking forward to returning to the dojo as face-to-face classes resume next week.

Owner Roy’O’Kane has delivered zoom lessons to hundreds of members across Dundee and Angus during lockdown.

But as as lockdown restrictions start to ease, Roy is delighted Kanzen Karate is getting back to normal.

“The past year has not been easy for everyone,” he said.

“In fact, it’s been immensely challenging.

“We had a real role to play in the Covid response and we moved everything online.

“We increased the number of classes every single day when schools were off to fill the gap and help parents.

“And we provided free one-to-ones online via zoom.”

The virtual classes proved popular with members of all ages and Roy found himself busier than ever.

‘Real enthusiasm to get back’

“It was a collective thing to keep everybody going during what was a really difficult time,” he said.

“But there’s a real enthusiasm and energy to get back on Monday.”

it’s the face-to-face human touch we all need.” Roy O’Kane, Kamzen Karate.

Normal classes did resume from September to December last year but everyone knew the arrangement was likely to be temporary.

“It was great to be back and to see everyone,” said Roy.

“But I think everybody knew it was kind of like half time in the game.

“When another lockdown was announced we’d planned for it.”

He added: “Zoom karate has been a lifesaver for the last year but it’s the face-to-face human touch we all need.

“We now have a role to play in getting people back to some kind of normal life.”

Keeping people engaged

Roy has been doing karate for 27 years and could not imagine a year without lessons.

“I strongly felt we should try our utmost to provide support at home and come up with ways to keep people engaged,” he said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced Scotland’s path out of lockdown as the vaccine contines to roll out..

Schools and hairdressers have already opened, some travel restrictions have lifted and more people can meet outdoors.

Other shops, services and gyms are allowed to reopen from Monday.