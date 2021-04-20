Watch as ‘malicious’ fire spreads on Broughty Ferry beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry beach on Monday night after a “malicious” fire spread across the sand dunes.

One crew from Balmossie Fire Station was called to The Esplanade shortly before 5.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed fire crews tackled the blaze with a hose-jet reel during the incident.

One local who caught some of the incident on camera said there was fire damage to the dunes and the fencing following the incident.

She added: “I saw three or four firefighters on the scene, it only took them a few minutes to extinguish the fire.

“It did spread quickly from the beach side towards the street and I was shocked by that.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan called the incident “a disappointment”.

He said: “Obviously, it’s disappointing whenever something like this happens, and if it is malicious – if it turns out to be that way – then I’ll certainly be quite dismayed.

“I didn’t really see it myself as I was in a planning meeting, but I’ve heard about it.

“If people are doing this intentionally then that is obviously a concern and a disappointment, for this kind of thing to be happening at a place, a public amenity, which is used by everyone.

“I think that I would warn people to be careful. These sand dunes are not just ornamental, they are also a part of the Ferry’s flood defenses.

“I would also tell anyone with information on these fires to contact the police and other proper authorities.”

The blaze is just one of many intentional fires which have been set across Dundee and the surrounding area recently.

Local forests and bus shelters have also seen similar cases of fireraising, with Tayside Police division warning parents to look out for the smell of smoke on their children when they come home.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.