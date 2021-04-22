Escaped staffie caused ‘carnage’ by killing small dog on morning walk in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A horrified dog owner watched as an out-of-control staffie mauled her dog to death as she took it for an early morning walk.

Joy Kennedy desperately kicked at pensioner Robert Dalton’s “powerfully-built” dog in a bid to make it release her pet papillon, Piper.

However Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that the 72-year-old’s efforts were futile and the dog died from its injuries.

Dalton, 76, admitted having a dangerously out of control dog in Dunfermline’s Harris Place on January 29 2019 and now faces having his dog put down.

Powerfully built dog

Depute fiscal Lauren McMannus said the staffie had slipped its harness prior to the attack.

She said: “The accused had mobility issues and is the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier.

“It’s noted that the dog is powerfully built.

“The accused had a harness and a lead but these were not suitable or fit for purpose.

“At around 7.45am the Ms Kennedy was preparing her dogs to take them for a walk.

‘Four or five kicks’

She said the staffie slipped its harness and ran up behind Ms Kennedy and attacked her dogs.

“The accused’s dog had hold of one of the dogs by the throat. Ms Kennedy was able to pick up her other dog.

“She attempted to kick the accused’s dog in an attempt to have it release her dog.

“She gave it four or five kicks but it held on.

“The accused’s dog eventually let go and the accused took his dog (away).

“The small dog eventually died of its injuries.”

She said police and the dog warden later visited Dalton’s home in Alice Cox Walk and a dog control notice was imposed on the pet.

‘Freak incident’

Dalton’s solicitor said he was currently taking steps to prevent a repeat incident.

She said: “The dog had slipped her harness – it was a freak incident.

“Mr Dalton has advised me that he’s very distraught about this matter.

“The incident happened some time ago and the dog is still living with Mr Dalton.

“I am advised that the dog is now only exercised in the back garden, which is padlocked, and has a muzzle.”

However Sheriff Pino di Emidio noted correspondence from Mr Dalton indicated the staffie had issues with smaller dogs following an incident where it was itself attacked by one.

He asked: “How did to come to be that at 8am this dog caused such carnage?”

He deferred sentence on Dalton for reports.